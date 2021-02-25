Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of US Ecology worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after buying an additional 272,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in US Ecology by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in US Ecology by 3.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 529,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.70. 4,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,227. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

