Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 570.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Impinj worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.89.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,960.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $3,660,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

