Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,034. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

