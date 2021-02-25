Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Immunovant worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -12.41. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.