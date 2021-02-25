Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of LendingTree worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in LendingTree by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.50.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $39.34 on Thursday, reaching $290.75. The stock had a trading volume of 26,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,881. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.60. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

