Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 876,380 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 369.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,826.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 169,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,977. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

