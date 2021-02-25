Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,441 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.66% of Forte Biosciences worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of FBRX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,118. The company has a market cap of $369.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

