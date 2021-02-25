Credit Suisse AG Sells 256,352 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256,352 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.40% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,663. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $850.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.