Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,411 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Callaway Golf worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $183,008.09. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $137,530.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.86. 24,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,581. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.