Credit Suisse AG Sells 747,944 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,944 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.40% of BEST worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BEST by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BEST by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 108,008 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BEST by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BEST by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 335,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 55,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE:BEST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 67,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. BEST Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

