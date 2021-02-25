Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,692 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Arcosa worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,947.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 268,669 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Arcosa by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,603,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 268,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arcosa by 714.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,908 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,551,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $9.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.51. 19,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,921. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities downgraded Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

