Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,674 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Avista worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Avista by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.38. 12,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

