Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 61,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,707. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 142,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,706 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

