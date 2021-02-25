Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Bandwidth worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,780.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $167.67. 13,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.33 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

