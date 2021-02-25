Credit Suisse Group Boosts ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $21.50

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

CHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

Get ChampionX alerts:

CHX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.72. 1,659,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter worth approximately $36,386,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 65.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,226,000 after buying an additional 4,314,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ChampionX by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,554,000 after buying an additional 2,518,092 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,477,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,817,000 after buying an additional 1,503,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.