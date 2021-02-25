Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Neutral

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $86.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PNW. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $101.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 168.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

