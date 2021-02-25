Credit Suisse Group Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $82.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,650. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.