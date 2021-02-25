Credit Suisse Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $359.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $351.00 to $359.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $6.88 on Thursday, reaching $279.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,531 shares of company stock worth $80,464,272 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

