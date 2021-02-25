Credit Suisse Group Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $359.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $351.00 to $359.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.
Shares of ANET stock traded down $6.88 on Thursday, reaching $279.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60.
In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,531 shares of company stock worth $80,464,272 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
