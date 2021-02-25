Credit Suisse Group Raises Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $65.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FUN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,689. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.