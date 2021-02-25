Credit Suisse Group Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $53.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.79.

NTR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,774. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 329.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth $47,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

