Credit Suisse Group Raises The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $37.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.52% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

The Mosaic stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 650,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $33.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 184,387 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Mosaic by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

