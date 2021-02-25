Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Shares of NBLX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 20,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,349. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. Analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBLX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

