Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $881.15 million, a PE ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 162.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 856,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

