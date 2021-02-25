Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $881.15 million, a PE ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 580.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 162.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 856,637 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
