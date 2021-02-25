Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Trading Down 11.3%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 478,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

