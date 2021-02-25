Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

CCAP traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,781. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $459.12 million and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

