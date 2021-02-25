Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Down 6.4%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.82. 6,637,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 4,748,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

