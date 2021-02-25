Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given New $39.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $28.25 to $39.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

CRTO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 55,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,993. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 136.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

