Critical Comparison: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) versus First Horizon (NYSE:FHN)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First United alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First United and First Horizon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 0 0 N/A First Horizon 0 2 9 1 2.92

First Horizon has a consensus target price of $13.21, indicating a potential downside of 19.41%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than First United.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First United and First Horizon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $74.56 million 1.72 $13.13 million N/A N/A First Horizon $2.28 billion 3.99 $440.91 million $1.66 9.87

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.4% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Horizon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Horizon pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Horizon has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Horizon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

First United has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First United and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 16.22% 9.75% 0.78% First Horizon 23.18% 7.78% 0.79%

Summary

First Horizon beats First United on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, one customer care center, and 32 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, it offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; investment and financial advisory services; and wealth management services. Further, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of January 17, 2020, it operated approximately 270 branches under the First Horizon Bank brand in the Southeast United States; and 29 offices in 18 states across the United States under the FHN Financial brand. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.