Critical Comparison: PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.6% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Continental Resources and PrimeEnergy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 17 5 0 2.08 PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources presently has a consensus price target of $17.74, suggesting a potential downside of 28.42%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources -10.54% -2.05% -0.91% PrimeEnergy Resources -2.59% -1.58% -0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Continental Resources and PrimeEnergy Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.63 billion 1.95 $775.64 million $2.25 11.01 PrimeEnergy Resources $104.82 million 0.87 $3.48 million N/A N/A

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Summary

Continental Resources beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 1,619 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 707 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,400 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 800 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

