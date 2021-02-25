Critical Comparison: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMH Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $146.59 million 4.87 $27.75 million $0.63 27.17 Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 8.39 $7.21 million $1.20 19.08

UMH Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Easterly Government Properties. Easterly Government Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. UMH Properties pays out 120.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UMH Properties and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

UMH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.14%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.67%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties -13.64% -21.08% -2.09% Easterly Government Properties 4.60% 0.89% 0.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats UMH Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

