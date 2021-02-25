Critical Survey: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIC has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PayPal and NIC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $17.77 billion 16.73 $2.46 billion $2.45 103.65 NIC $354.20 million 6.54 $50.43 million $0.77 44.87

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than NIC. NIC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of NIC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of NIC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and NIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 15.48% 18.31% 5.40% NIC 14.94% 23.51% 15.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PayPal and NIC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 5 34 1 2.90 NIC 1 3 0 1 2.20

PayPal currently has a consensus price target of $275.53, indicating a potential upside of 8.50%. NIC has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.72%. Given PayPal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than NIC.

Summary

PayPal beats NIC on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. It also offers gateway services that enable merchants to accept payments online with credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers application development and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

