CROAT (CROAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $250,510.89 and approximately $48.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 226.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,596,346 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

