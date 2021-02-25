Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CROX. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $84.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after acquiring an additional 208,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crocs by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after acquiring an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,246. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

