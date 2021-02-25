Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Pivotal Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Pivotal Research from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $84.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $516,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,024,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 88,600 shares of company stock worth $6,604,246 over the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $972,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Crocs by 27.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

