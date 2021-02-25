Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Down 5.4%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 4,581,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,297,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after buying an additional 152,829 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $5,227,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

