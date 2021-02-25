Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,531. The stock has a market cap of $427.09 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

