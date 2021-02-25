Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 707,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,985. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $425.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

