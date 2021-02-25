Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $12.10. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 5,625 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $414.32 million, a PE ratio of -21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

