CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report $43.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.60 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $173.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $178.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.40 million, with estimates ranging from $177.91 million to $188.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CFB opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $671.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

