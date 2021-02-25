CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.31 Million

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report $43.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.60 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $173.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $178.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $181.40 million, with estimates ranging from $177.91 million to $188.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CFB opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $671.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.