CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,043 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total transaction of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,804 shares of company stock worth $216,923,548 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -451.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

