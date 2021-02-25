Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $161.20 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

