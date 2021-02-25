Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,060 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Crown Castle International worth $109,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,833,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 66.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

CCI stock opened at $161.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

