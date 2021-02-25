Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

CCK stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

