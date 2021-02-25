Crust Price Reaches $12.83 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for about $12.83 or 0.00027038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $20.84 million and $4.74 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007478 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,623,554 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

