CryptoFlow Market Cap Reaches $2.16 Million (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $6,185.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.15 or 0.00497650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00082801 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00058836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.94 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071188 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

