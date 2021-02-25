Crystal Amber Fund (LON:CRS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.10 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.10 ($1.33). Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 68,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.73.

Get Crystal Amber Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Crystal Amber Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.