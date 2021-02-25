CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $97.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

