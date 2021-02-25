CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.77

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $8.79. CSP shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 8,953 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

In other CSP news, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

