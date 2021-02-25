CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $93.37 on Thursday. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

