CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.70

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €58.70 ($69.06) and last traded at €56.45 ($66.41), with a volume of 145979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €57.95 ($68.18).

Several research firms have recently commented on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €46.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -4,342.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

